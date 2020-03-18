11 a.m. Wednesday COVID Pandemic update

The State of Florida Health Department updated the number of cases at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. They show the same concerning upward trend.

By the numbers:

  • Number of positive residents testing positive in Miami-Dade is now 76
  • Broward cases now stand at 80 positive COVID-19 tests
  • Miami-Dade and Broward have by far the largest number of cases in the State
  • The total number of cases in Florida now stands at 314 out of which, 289 are Florida residents
  • As of this morning, a total of 2493 people have been tested with 954 test results pending. The FHD lists 878 people being monitored at the present time
  • The total number of positive cases in the US now stands at 6,519 and 205,452 worldwide
0
0
0
1
0

Tags