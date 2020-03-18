The State of Florida Health Department updated the number of cases at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. They show the same concerning upward trend.
By the numbers:
- Number of positive residents testing positive in Miami-Dade is now 76
- Broward cases now stand at 80 positive COVID-19 tests
- Miami-Dade and Broward have by far the largest number of cases in the State
- The total number of cases in Florida now stands at 314 out of which, 289 are Florida residents
- As of this morning, a total of 2493 people have been tested with 954 test results pending. The FHD lists 878 people being monitored at the present time
- The total number of positive cases in the US now stands at 6,519 and 205,452 worldwide