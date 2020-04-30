Starting Monday, May 4, all passengers boarding a JetBlue flight will be mandated to wear a facemask.

In a statement posted on the company’s website, JetBlue’s President and COO Joanna Geraghty “Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you,” adding “"This is the new flying etiquette”

JetBlue passengers will must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.

While JetBlue is the first major U.S. airline requiring passengers to wear a face, the industry is moving toward more usage of facial covering. Next week, American Airlines will start the process of distributing sanitizing wipes or gels and facemasks to customers, “as supplies and operational conditions allow.”

Starting Friday, May 1, facemasks will be required for flight attendants

This week, Delta Air Lines began offering masks to passengers and requiring many employees to wear masks and expanded safety measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.