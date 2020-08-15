A plan to help get the island through COVID-19

To the Editor:

Anti-maskers are COVID-19 deniers.

They don’t need to wear a mask since they don’t feel it will affect them.

Yet there have been over 400 cases of COVID out of a population of approximately 13,000 people on Key Biscayne, according to the Florida state dashboard. That means the one out of 32 people has become ill and numbers keep rising. In such a small population as ours, it is possible to test the entire community in just a few days.

We could quarantine those who are positive and the rest of us would be safe. People who come to work on the island should be tested.

If that were done, then businesses could open safely and be profitable. Also, there are still no police patrolling the island to enforce the mask-wearing mandate.

Why not?

Sincerely,

Ruth Rosenwasser