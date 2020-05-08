Since Andrea Agha was appointed Village Manager by the previous council she has shown determination to alter many activities, responsibilities and procedures at Village Hall.

She has brushed off the critical opinion of Mayor Mike Davey about increasing bureaucracy, the worries of others in village administration regarding personnel, and the concerns of many residents who feel her management style conflicts with community ideals.

The latest assault was to prohibit directors of village departments from communicating openly with members of our elected council, which was loudly rejected by council members.

Here is a quote from the document sent April 14 by Gabriela Rodriguez, the village’s Public Information Officer, from the Office of the Manager to the directors of the police department, fire and rescue department, and other department heads:

“The Village Manager, Andrea Agha, is the ONLY person within Village Administration who can and should communicate directly with Elected Officials about anything and everything.”

This way out of line shot across the bow of our Village Ship was rejected and retracted, but not before it had been sent to the longtime department directors, each faithful captains of our village ship with productive relationships with all Key Biscayners. After reading this document, their concerns about a deterioration of the quality of local government must have been high.

They must have thought that receiving such a directive from the village’s chief administrative officer placed their integrity at risk. They probably considered this communication a conscious move to add capabilities to the manager’s position.

Let’s review the language in our Charter.

Article III Administrative: “There shall be a Village Manager who shall be the chief administrative officer of the Village. The Manager shall be responsible to the Council for the administration of all Village affairs.”

I am sure that everyone with sincere appreciation for the village charter would interpret that language as meaning the obligation of the manager is to be responsible to the council regarding the administration of village affairs.

That established, I am sure everyone would consider it a flagrant violation of the village charter for the village manager to dare send an order to department heads stating that the she “is the ONLY person within Village administration who can and should communicate directly with elected officials about anything and everything” (my boldface for emphasis).

For sure there is nothing respectful or responsible in that language.

Unfortunately, some council members might remain hypnotized by the manager's methods. They may be comforted that the statement has been retracted. But our community has seen the handwriting on the wall. They trust that strong council members will ensure that this type of out-of-line shot across the bow of our Village Ship will never happen again.

Raul Llorente is a former Village of Key Biscayne Council Member