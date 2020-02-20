Weekend is almost here, and while many adults will be enjoying SoBe Wine & Food Festival related activities (tor tickets and events, click here) there are plenty of kids & family friendly activities to enjoy a great weekend.

Friday, February 21

SOBEWFF Family fun event

7 to 10 p.m. Friday. SoBeWFF is calling foodies of all ages for a night of fun, food and film. The entire family can have fun under the stars while enjoying family-friendly beverages (and wine samples) delicious bites from some of South Florida's best food trucks, and a complimentary screening of The Hundred-Foot Journey; and enchanting fable of an Indian teenage chef in the south of France who finds work merging Indian and French cuisines in his family's restaurant rival, starring Oscar-winner Helen Mirren - alongside Mr. Chocolate himself! We suggest guests bring their own blankets and/or portable chairs to increase their enjoyment of this event. Peter Bluesten Park, 501 SE 1st Avenue. Hallandale Beach. For tickets and more information, click here.

Laser Fridays

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Get ready to rock under the Frost Planetariums 67-foot dome with music ranging from Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, and from Beyonce to the Beatles, fusing music with old-school laser light visuals—all under the Planetarium’s 67-foot dome. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. For more information, click here.

Saturday, February 22

The Great Coral Gables Scavenger Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Coral Gables will hold the first annual scavenger hunt! Designed for families and kids, you'll follow curious clues as you explore for fun prizes and epic adventures. Check-in at the Actor's Playhouse at the Miracle Theater on 280 Miracle at 9 a.m. and get ready to explore! Free.

For more information and to register, click here.

Penguins, the Play

10:30 a.m. Saturday. Cahoots NI, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, and Prime Theatre present PENGUINS! Just like the other bonded animals at New York’s Central Park Zoo, these two male penguins walk, play, swim, and dance together. When the duo tries to hatch a rock, the zookeeper gives them an egg instead, and they find themselves on an adventure, raising a chick for real! PENGUINS is a unique and engaging show about love, identity, and the ever-evolving meaning of family. Inspired by the true story that touched hearts world-wide, this new non-verbal theatre and dance production comes to life with delightful music and incredible movement and choreography. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. For tickets, and more information, click here.

PAMM Art Storytime

11 a.m. Saturday. Preschoolers and their caregivers build foundations for literacy and discover the enjoyment of reading with an in-gallery story reading, followed by art making at PAMM’s Knight Education Center. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd. Miami. Fore more information, click here.

Sunday, February 23

Monster Jam at Marlins Park

3 p.m. Sunday. The most action-packed Motorsports experience for families in the world today is returning to Miami for another high-octane weekend at Marlins Park. Featuring skilled Monster Jam athletes, Witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. Marlins Park is located at 501 Marlins Way, in Little Havana. For more information and tickets, click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer.

Have an event or know about an event around the island you would like to feature? A new course, happy hour, Art gallery showcase, outdoors activity or new opening? Help us spread the word… Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should read: Calendar submission