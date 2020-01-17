A six-pack of kids and family activities for this holiday weekend. Reminder there is no school Monday due to the Martin Luther King Day Holiday.

Friday, January 17

Piano Festival

7 p.m. Friday. Key Biscayne Piano Festival in collaboration with Miami International Piano Festival celebrates Miami, Cuba and España. Featured pianist will be Orlando Alonso. Special guests includes Kuti Martínez Art & photography presenting part of her work about Cuba; journalist & Chic KB Editor-in-Chief Juan Castro Olivera presenting his book “Entre La Habana y Miami” winner of the International Latino Books Awards. Bonus performance at 6:30 p.m. Orlando Forte (violin) & Maricarmen (accordion) will welcome the audience outside of the premises with Spanish and Cuban musical reminiscences. Key Biscayne Crossbridge Church, 160 Harbor Drive, KB. For tickets click here.

Shakespeare in the Park - McBeth

8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy Florida Shakespeare Theater’s production of Macbeth. No pets, please. Gates open at 7:00. Performance is free however park suggests $2 donation per person. Shows also on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. Bring a picnic, a blanket and a low lawn chair (or rent a chair for $5). Limited snacks and drinks available on site. Barnacle State Historic Park in Coconut Grove. For more info, please call (305) 442-6866 or click here.

Saturday, January 18

Art Deco Weekend

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (until 8 p.m. Sunday). The longest running free community cultural festival in Miami Beach! It’s only fitting that Miami Beach should pay homage to the architecture and era that put it on the world map, and it does so every January with Art Deco Weekend presented by the Miami Design Preservation League. All events take place mainly along Ocean Drive between Fifth and 13th streets and on the sand in that area. The event is free and open to the public. Check the full schedule by clicking here.

3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Fest - Featuring: Doug E. Fresh

2 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Fun packed event including Mac & Cheese Showdown Honoring Chef Teach of the House of Mac, special guest artist Doug E. Fresh and more! Guests will browse handcrafted art, indulge in homemade food and enjoy the musical stylings of hip-hop icon, Doug E. Fresh, performing alongside other local bands and choirs. Chefs will compete in a Mac & Cheese showdown for the chance to win a grand prize of $1,000. Location Griffing Park, 12220 Griffing Blvd, North Miami. For full details, click here.

Sunday, January 19

Free family day at Miami Design District & ICMA

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Hands on art making activities inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. Day, storytelling, Mommy and Me gallery activity, storytelling and special performance! Family day is a free monthly event by the Miami Design District and the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami that encourages community engagement with art + design through interactive activities and performances for all ages. Institute of Contemporary Art Miami. 61 NE 41 St. Miami. Other festivities held in the Palm Court Event Space on the 3rd floor. 140 NE 39th St, Miami. For more information click here.

Monday, January 20 / Martin Luther King Day

Free days at National Parks / Everglades National Park

9 a.m. to sunset, Monday. In honor of the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., National Park Service sites planned free admission on this day. Parks included are Everglades National Park and Dry Tortugas National Park, off Key West. The National Park Service also reminds us that admission to many of our national parks, including Biscayne National Park in Miami, is always free. For more information click here.

