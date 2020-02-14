Here are 6-fun and educational activities to do with the kids this weekend. Enjoy.

Saturday, February 15

The Wizard of Oz

11 a.m. Saturday. Actors' Playhouse Musical Theatre for Young Audiences presents an “All Kids Included” sensory-friendly performance of The Wizard of Oz. Is there a soul alive who has not been swept away by the wonder of L. Frank Baum’s masterpiece? After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of OZ, young Kansas farm girl Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman and a Cowardly Lion to avoid the clutches of the Wicked Witch of The West and find the mighty Wizard who can send her home. Miracle Theatre 280 miracle Mile, Coral Gables. For tickets, click here.

Key Biscayne Kayaking – Oceanside

1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Paddle along Crandon Park’s shores with a guided naturalist to explore and experience over 2000 years of coastal change and history. Paddle over seagrass beds and sand flats. All equipment provided. $30/person, Ages 9 and. Up This program meets at the Crandon Park Visitors’ & Nature Center. For more information click here.

Free symphony Wallcast at SoundScape “Fire and Romance”

7:30 p.m. Saturday. You can experience the New World Symphony performances larger than life in free outdoor Wallcast concerts. Wallcast events are free to the public and do not require a ticket. There is a pre-concert chat in the SunTrust Pavilion. Miami Beach Exostage is at SoundScape, 500 17 St., Miami Beach. For more information, click here.

Sunday, February 16

Guided Coastal Nature Walk

10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Join our naturalists for a FREE guided walk along Crandon Park's picturesque shorelines and explore the rich history and unique environment of the barrier island of Key Biscayne. Learn about the plants and animals that inhabit the beach and dune ecosystems as we comb through the wrack line in search of sea beans and other ocean treasures that originated from places far away. This program meets at the Crandon Park Carousel (Also offered for Mon, Feb 17th 10:00am – 11:30am)

Japanese festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. FREE. The festival features Japanese entertainment, culture, food and music. Events include demonstration of several disciplines of martial arts, an Ikebana demonstration (flower arrangement), Yoshiko Taiko Dojo Drummers, fashion show and contest. Activities include a children’s corner with authentic Japanese games, origami, calligraphy, and more. Japanese green tea and sweets will be available at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. during the Japanese tea ceremony, which has been celebrated in Miami for more than 20 years. Ichimura Miami-Japan Gardens is located at 1101 MacArthur Causeway, Watson Island, 33139. For more information, call 305-992-0703 or click here.

Free concert at UM Frost School of Music

4 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The University of Miami’s Frost School of Music is hosting a free concert, Music U Want 2 Hear Too: Frost Symphonic Winds a concert conducted by Steven Moore featuring music by composers Williams, Ives, Hanson and Giannini. UM Gusman Concert Hall, 5501 San Amaro Drive, Coral Gables. For the complete list of events, click here.

