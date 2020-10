Thank you Jorge (Mendia) for pointing out that the sea walls that we had to clamber along in the 1970s when the beach disappeared are still there (10/15/20).

Thank you, too, for outing me as a hoax crackpot on climate change.

I can’t imagine what possessed me to draw all those previous cartoons about global warming’s danger to Key Biscayne.

Peter Evans, Islander News cartoonist