According to an April 7 article published by sciencemag.org, patients at Northwell Health in the New York City area “began receiving famotidine intravenously, at nine times the heartburn dose” in a trial of treatment options for the Coronavirus.

The 23-hospital system is testing several drugs as COVID19 treatments, including Regeneron’s sarilumab and Gilead Science's remdesivir.

According to the article, Dr. Kevin Tracey, a former neurosurgeon who is in charge of the hospital system’s research, said they “kept the famotidine study under wraps to secure a research stockpile before other hospitals, or even the federal government, started buying it.”

As of Saturday, April 25, 187 COVID-19 patients in critical status, including many on ventilators, have been enrolled in the trial. The hospital system expects to enroll 1,200 in the study, Tracey said.

Doctors decided to try the test because they saw it had been used in China to treatment Coronavirus patients, and it showed some promise,. He added, however, that this is only a test and it could prove fruitless.

"We don't know if it has any benefit. We really don't. I swear we don't," Tracey said. "People are hoping for anything. But we need to do this clinical trial."

