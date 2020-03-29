Overnight, the number of COVID19 cases in Florida jumped to 4,246. No new deaths were reported overnight.

In Miami-Dade, another 71 cases were confirmed overnight. There are now 1,192 cases in the county.

City of Miami number of cases spiked to 643 – Miami Beach reported 123 cases. Key Biscayne has 16 confirmed cases.

Broward County number of coronavirus cases grew to 838 as 18 more cases were reported overnight.

Amidst the “Safer at Home” county mandate, Monday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools start the second week of “Distance Learning” following the spring recess.

In a statement, MDPS Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said “During these challenging moments, I am hopeful that students, employees and their families used this past week to spend quality time with one another, while staying home and finding comfort in knowing that we are all in this together.” Carvalho added “The M-DCPS team is refreshed and ready to continue providing distance learning to our students, with guidance and expertise from our dedicated teachers, and with the support of parents and caregivers.”

Content has been adapted to be accessible for students with special needs, as well as English Language Learners. More information can be found here / or by calling the Distance Learning Helpline (305-995-HELP).

In a move to support parents as they transition to teachers aids, helping children with their distance learning activities, the District has launched Parent Academy Offerings with two new Virtual Campus workshops entitled The Instructional Continuity Plan for Parents and Helping Children Cope During Forced Isolation. You can get more information here.