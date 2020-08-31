Advice to help conquer Coronavirus mental health issues.

Now that we are officially Back to school, albeit virtually, I'd like to address the elephant in the room: Mental health related issues in pre-teens and teens stemming from the pandemic. Avoiding the topic helps no one. So I'd like to dive in with some facts, understanding, and a plan for what could be a great opportunity in disguise for our youth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 7.1% of children aged 3-17 in the US have been diagnosed with anxiety. An additional 3.2% in the same age group suffer from depression. And these statistics were taken before the pandemic!

Knowing that most mental health issues are manifested at a young age, only to increase with time, why would we not be placing urgency here? Having young clients that I coach, and running an academy that is predominantly pre-teens, I regularly see and hear the new struggles that they're facing. Post-traumatic stress, fear due to lack of structure, anxiety over new family dynamics, depression over social loss or lack of interaction… The list goes on.

It’s not enough to acknowledge these issues exist. A proactive approach that helps make a difference is unquestionably the better choice. “What do we do?” Isn’t that the million-dollar question? Here are some guidelines to assist you and your loved ones during these difficult times.

1. Adaptability: Bruce Lee used to say “Be water my friend.” He was implying that we must be able to adapt quickly and with ease to our surroundings and circumstances. The only constant is life is change, so longing for things to go back to the way they were is unrealistic. We have to adapt to the changes life is bringing us, and are bound to continue. Swimming with the current rather than fighting the waves will significantly reduce anxiety.

Good or bad, our world is rapidly changing, and we seem to forget that we didn’t always have phones, computers, cars or even air conditioning, which were not always considered good things. We learned to adapt to the good and bad they bring with them.

No, we don't like masks, staying away from people we want to hug, or not being in a classroom learning. But this is temporary! We will find a new and even better way moving forward

2. Structure: Kids crave structure -- even if they'll never admit it. That’s why the martial arts has such success with children. Having a structure they can grab onto, follow, abide by and grow from is crucial for their mental development.

Regular bedtime and wake-up is just the beginning. Creating healthy habits within a structure will serve any child for the rest of their lives. The rule of thumb is that it takes 21 days for a new habit to take hold. Get your kids doing activities such as music, arts and exercise, which help in the development of creative thinking.

All these things can be done at home for the time being, I might add. With a shift in educational methods, what better time than now?

3. Goals: Being goal oriented keeps hope in your heart and a spark of energy to your life. Working toward something that’s important gives your life purpose, as well as a sense of achievement.

Creating S.M.A.R.T. (S: Specific, M: Measurable, A: Attainable, R: Relevant, and T: Time bound) goals for your kids, or yourself, keeps the eye on something positive -- and cuts the possibility of depression to shreds. Setting daily, weekly, per-semester and yearly goals sets up a platform for success.

From family and friendships to education, work and much more, being goal oriented eliminates common lazy behaviors that can be dangerous if practiced for an extended period of time.

This era of virtual schooling and social distancing does not have to be a disaster just because we’re unfamiliar with it. Take advantage of the time and create an environment for your kids and yourself that’s beneficial for all of you and produces positive results.

We will arrive at an even better “New Normal” before you know it. Let’s be prepared, mentally healthy and, most importantly, faith driven. Mental health issues aren't going away just because we want them to.

Stay the course and make the effort, I promise it’s worth it!

About Morgan Duzoglou-Mariotti, CPC

Morgan is a published author and successfully works as a certified professional life coach, giving courses and seminars in schools and universities and a character development program in martial arts schools. Her unique experience as a nationally ranked athlete, as well as a recording artist, bring a rare and fresh perspective to the exciting process of self-realization.

Morgan is determined to spread her light and hopes that her unique take on life’s journey will touch, transform, and give wondrous possibilities to the lives of others. For more information visit Morgan online by clicking here.

@MDVcoaching

#letstalkkb