The Bond Bombardment: Please don’t be reckless. Stop the fear mongering and instead please be responsible.

While there may never be a perfect time, this is certainly NOT the right time to pass a $100 million bond nor change the language of the Village Charter to redefine the term “debt.” While I appreciate the council volunteering their time to serve the community, they seem either out of touch or indifferent to what is happening in the country as well as what is happening in our community.

COVID is a fluid situation. As it stands today we do not know the long-term effect that the pandemic and subsequent business interruption will have on our economy. Nor will we know how long it will take to return to a healthy and stable economy. In fact, many local governments are taking a conservative approach by reducing expenses and making the difficult but prudent decision to reduce or furlough non-essential staff.

On its face, both the bond issue and the proposed amendment to the charter to redefine the term “debt” seems rushed. Accordingly, and related to the issue of resiliency, there have been no clear or substantive discussions as to why our community needs to amend the charter nor why the village requires the sum of $100 million in proposed new debt. Moreover, on March 9, the council approved a resolution to issue bonds in the amount of $18 million to finance improvements to the village’s stormwater system.

To that end, ever since hurricane Andrew, the village has taken proactive steps to preserve our amazing little island. However, if one relied solely upon the narrative spun by the fear-mongers you might think that the village has been behind the curve. In reality, Key Biscayne has been ahead of many other municipalities. While we should never be complacent, we must strive to be methodical and responsible.

Consequently, I respectfully ask council members Davey, London, McCormick, Moss, and Petros to please slow down and reconsider their affirmative position on the issuance of the $100 million bond and amendment to the Village Charter. Such important decisions should not be taken lightly nor should be decided during an ongoing pandemic.

Lastly, I would like to thank council members Lauredo and Segurola for being judicious and for having the courage to stand up for the taxpayers in the face of a very vocal, and seemingly very powerful, minority as it pertains to this issue. Your efforts and courage have not gone unnoticed and is much appreciated.

Jennifer Allegra