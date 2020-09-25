Friday, Key Biscayne Village Manager Andrea Agha, who abruptly resigned Thursday, spoke to Islander News about her experience as village manager and touched on her future.

“It has been a joy to work here. I’ve been pushed, pulled and achieved significant personal growth in the process. I consider this a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Agha was hired June 5, 2018, the village council selecting her over a field of 4 finalist, which also included Timothy Kelty, Henderson, Texas City Manager; Joe Rasco, Miami-Dade County Director of Intergovernmental Affairs; and Mark Taxis, Miami Beach Assistant City Manager.

“I will get everything done that I can with my heart, with my mind, with the staff we have behind me. I’m not going to let you down – so thank you,” Agha told the council in that June once she was selected.

Fast forward to 2020, and Agha says she leaves Key Biscayne with a more “stabilized financial department” and with what she called “a beautiful budget that outlines our priorities and our performance measures.”

According to Agha, she is proud of the work that was accomplished under her leadership. “We are more transparent than we’ve ever been, more accountable than we’ve ever been, our finances are stable,” Agha told Islander News’ Bill Durham during a Friday video interview.

She described the staff positions in place as “solid,” adding that they will help “propel this community to the next level.” Her message to the community? “You guys will be just fine, you are in very good hands,” Agha said. "The Council and the staff are very committed to continuing to deliver excellence," she added.

Agha faced some significant challenges in her tenure, none larger than dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. “I think we did a great job dealing with the challenges presented to us.”

“Overall, we’ve been able to check the box on many of the things we wanted to accomplish,” adding that she “feels really good having been part of the Key Biscayne family,” citing the increased level of engagement in the village, highlighted by the large field of candidates – ten – running for Village Council. “One thing I think this community needs to do is look for ways to narrow the bridge when we disagree on issues,” adding that “we need to talk more about solutions rather than the disagreements.”

Agha intends to honor her contract which calls for her to stay as long as 90-days, or as long as the council desires. “I want to leave the village in as good a shape as possible.”

As to what’s next, Agha said she has not accepted any other job offer, adding “there are some cool opportunities on the table,” but wants to remain available to serve the council.