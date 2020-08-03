Sunday evening, Miami-Dade County announced that Crandon Park Beaches and Crandon Marina, as well as all of the County’s Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department facilities will reopen Monday, August 3, with normal hours.

The facilities were forced to close due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

County reminds residents that all County open spaces are operating under the New Normal Guidelines of the mandatory use of facial coverings and social distancing.

This includes all Miami-Dade County parks, beaches, marinas, golf courses and the Deering Estate.

For the all the details, click here.

Note: Zoo Miami will remain closed until further notice in accordance with the Mayor’s Executive Order regarding COVID-19 closures.