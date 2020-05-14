All State COVID19 testing sites to close due to anticipated bad weather

Thursday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced the closing of 10 state-supported drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites and four state-supported walk-up COVID-19 testing sites.

The testing sites will be closed on Friday, May 15, and will reopen on Monday, May 18, due to a low-pressure system expected to impact the state this weekend which could produce wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning and the potential for severe thunderstorms with heavy rain.

These conditions may begin during the overnight hours on Friday, May 15, and are not expected to dissipate until the early hours of Sunday, May 17.

The Miami-Dade sites impacted include:

• Amelia Earhart Park (Hialeah)

• Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)

• Marlins Stadium (Miami)

• Miami Beach Convention Center (Miami Beach)

The Holy Family Catholic Church Walk-up testing site in North Miami will also be closed.

The state said the sites will close on Friday to allow staff to safely breakdown equipment, and will remain closed through Sunday to allow staff to set up the sites after the conditions have passed. Testing will resume for normal hours on Monday.