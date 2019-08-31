While the outlook looks better for South Florida, stay prepared for strong winds and potential flooding. Dorian still a dangerous and unpredictable storm and Tropical-Storm winds highly likely. Continue monitoring.

Key Biscayne highlights:

Freeebie services not available

Sandbags available at Beach Park now

For the official National Hurricane Center advisory click here.

From Village Connect message.

Dorian's track remains unclear while Key Biscayne is barely out of the cone of uncertainty residents should remain prepared for strong winds.

Key Biscayne is currently not in any type of storm watch or warning but anticipate possibly being placed under some type of Watch or Warning later today or tomorrow morning.

A State of Emergency was declared by Miami-Dade County Mayor Gimenez effective 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 and the Village remains under a declared State of Emergency as of yesterday, Friday, August 30, 2019. at 5:40 p.m.

The Community Center is OPEN.

