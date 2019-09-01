We could see some effects from the storm late this afternoon (Sunday), expect occasionally breezy downpours.

Wind gusts of 40-mph possible. Monday and Tuesday. Please stay updated with the advisories and continue to monitor, any minor changes in the projected track can affect our local weather.

Key Biscayne - Freebie not operational until further notice. .

WATCHES AND WARNINGS CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Tropical Storm Watch from north of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet is changed to a Tropical Storm Warning .

. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach.

For the full 5 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, click here.