We could see some effects from the storm late this afternoon (Sunday), expect occasionally breezy downpours.

Wind gusts of 40-mph possible. Monday and Tuesday. Please stay updated with the advisories and continue to monitor, any minor changes in the projected track can affect our local weather.

5 am Sunday revised National Hurricane Center revised track

Key Biscayne - Freebie not operational until further notice. .

WATCHES AND WARNINGS CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

  • The Tropical Storm Watch from north of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian  Inlet is changed to a Tropical Storm Warning.
  • A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach.
5 am Sunday projected land impact

For the full 5 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, click here

0
0
0
0
0

Tags