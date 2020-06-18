The Fried family legacy lives on with Rotary’s Liberty City project

An old saying goes: “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

In Key Biscayne, the Fried family has a long history as community leaders and involved citizens. The family’s 60-plus-year legacy of giving back continues through Amanda Fried, the determined and focused daughter of Mark and Gail Fried, and granddaughter of the late Mort and Joy Fried.

On June 5, the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne awarded Amanda the Paul Harris Fellowship by the Club for her Service Above Self. Amanda was recognized for her significant contribution to the Club’s Sister City Community Table Project in Liberty City. Although a resident of Boulder, CO, Amanda returned to Key Biscayne during the quarantine and did not sit still.

Amanda attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York for undergrad and returned to get her MBA with a focus on marketing and sustainability. She is currently working for Danone, a natural foods company, where she supports the K-12 school food channel.

Asked about her career choice, Amanda said, “I know firsthand how many children rely on school meals for their primary source of nutritious meals. Danone is committed to provide natural products for that space.”

Joe Kellogg, chairman of the Rotary’s Sister City Community Table Project, said Amanda was the project’s first volunteer. “I sent out an email blast to the club members and the first call back was from Rotarian Mark Fried, who told me that his daughter Amanda wanted to get involved.”

Little did Kellogg know that Amanda was a bi-lingual strategist and marketer with a wealth of experience in social media, marketing and fundraising.

This dynamo quickly began a “full steam ahead”campaign to get the project new donors and wider notice. As a result, traffic to the Rotary Facebook page increased significantly, and donations allowed for three additional restaurants than originally planned.

She doggedly pursued friends, colleagues and family for donations; pestered the media until they promoted the project; and helped with pick-up and delivery.

Liberty City has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. School shutdowns affected those children who relied on school lunches as a primary nutritious meal.

“Our club was looking for a way to help. We knew about the great work being done by The Chief Press Foundation, which (has) resulted in significant improvements into that community,” said Kellogg, adding:

“We reached out to Melissa McCaughan White and she put us into contact with their partners at the Belafonte TACOLCY Center (The Advisory Committee of Liberty City Youth), which ensured that the assistance we provided would be delivered to those in need.”

(You can learn more about the TACOLCY by clicking here.

The club also saw that Key Biscayne restaurants were struggling to stay afloat with their delivery business. The concept of the project was to take donated funds, purchase meals from KB restaurants, and deliver them to the TACOLCY Center, which took care of distribution.

Originally slated for seven delivery dates, the project received enough donations so that 11 local restaurants each provided 100 purchased meals on 11 delivery days.

Restaurant partners included Pita Pocket, Tutto Pasta & Pizza, Oasis Café, Ayesha, La Scala, Milanezza, Novecento, La Despensa, Artisan, Clasica Victoria and La Boulangerie.

Kellog said Amanda brought the “Fried family service to the community” focus to her volunteer work on the project, epitomizing the “Service Above Self” Rotary motto.

She has now returned to Colorado, where she will be joining a Rotary Club and carrying on the family tradition.