Memorial Day is when the nation pauses to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice made by our military over the years to protect our rights and our nation.

Under normal circumstances, the Richard L. Cromartie American Legion Post 374 leads a ceremony at the Village Green each Memorial Day. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Post had to film the Memorial Day service for presentation.

The public can watch the ceremony on the village’s TV station, Channel 77, several times each day from Monday, May 25, through June 8.

Show times daily will be:

9:30 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

6:29 p.m.

1 a.m.

2 a.m.

3 a.m.

It is also available now on YouTube, at the Key Biscayne American Legion Post 374 channel.