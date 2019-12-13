Chief Lang’s Teen Talk series returns with mental health speaker Ana Moreno

The popular Teen Talk series presented by Key Biscayne Fire Chief Eric Lang returns next Thursday, Dec. 19, with a presentation by Ana Moreno, a therapist, interventionist, consultant and educator in Miami.

Moreno has been working in the mental health field for more than 18 years. She specializes in working with the families of those in recovery. Moreno uses her own multicultural background to help guide families through the treatment and recovery process. She did her undergraduate work at FIU and completed her graduate degree from St. Thomas University.

The Teen Talk series focuses on the effects of risky behaviors on the emotional development of youths and young adults, teaching about brain development and how things like vaping, marijuana use and other risky behaviors affect the emotional developments.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. December 19 at the Key Biscayne Council Chambers, 500 Crandon Blvd. Seating is limited so arrive early.