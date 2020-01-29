The 53rd annual “Round the Island Regatta,” originally scheduled for November, is happening Saturday, Feb 1.

Since it began in 1966, the Key Biscayne Yacht Club has held this race to honor the memory of Past Commodore Ed Willman.

The regatta is a fun, competitive event that engages sailboats of all sizes in a race from the waters of Biscayne Bay in front of the Yacht Club. The race moves south through the Stiltsville featherbeds and past Cape Florida, north along the Atlantic coast of the island, around a mark at the opening of Bear Cut, and back to the club.

There is an $80 fee for large vessels, and $40 for smaller vessels. The race starts with the first warning at 10 a.m. Race day ends with a celebratory party on the Yacht Club at 6 p.m.

For more information, click here or call Capt Carlos Mandiola (305) 724-7989