Third single-day record in a row - 2,581 new cases reported in Florida. State inches to 74,000 cases. Dade over 21,000 cases. One new case reported on the island. Globally, there are now more than 7.6 million cases. 3.6 million have recovered.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there were 73,552 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Saturday morning, as 2,581 new cases were reported overnight. This is the 3rd day in a row the state reports a record one-day increase.

Saturday’s number of new cases is 679 cases higher than the previous high, reported Friday, continuing a surge of cases new cases across the state, with at least 1,000 new infections counted on 10 out of the past 11 days. This as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims the data reflects more intense testing efforts, encompassing a wider segment of the population.

As of Saturday morning, over 1.37 million tests were reported statewide.

The website ProPublica however, reported that the incidence of a positive test result per 100K tests administered continues to increase, now at 7.4. The website tracks cases as America reopens.

Cases by South Florida counties:

Miami-Dade County – now reports 21,633 cases

- 822 virus-related deaths, most in the state

- Men: 10,591, Women: 10,559

- 3,460 residents hospitalized

Broward County: 8,864 cases

- 357 deaths reported

- Men: 4,242, Women: 4,339

- 1,725 are hospitalized

Palm Beach County: 8,325 cases

- 425 deaths as a result of the virus

- Men: 4,166; Women: 4,153

- 1,422 are hospitalized

There was one new case reported for Key Biscayne, now at 75 confirmed cases. Zip code 33149 reports 80 residents infected with the virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now 7,669,872 cases reported worldwide, with over 426,185 deaths and 3,640,188 who have tested positive have recovered.