Light tackle anglers looking for some hot action from bonefish and permits should hit the waters early and head down south and take advantage of a low incoming tide that will take place approximately at 8:55 a.m. in the Soldiers Key area.

The flats south of that island and the flats along the mainland south of Dinner Key to Ocean Reef have been holding good numbers of both species.

The best baits for these fish would be large live shrimp, small blue crabs and Hookup lure bonefish jigs.

On the offshore side, along the reef in depths from 60 feet out to 200 feet of water, bonito, kingfish to 20 pounds, a few blackfin tuna, wahoo and sailfish have been eating live bait fish fished from the surface to the bottom.

Concentrate your efforts in the areas of artificial reefs.

Dolphin fish have been caught out in 110 to 1,300 feet of water. The fish are feeding under terns, frigate birds, large patches of Sargasso weeds and under floating debris. The fish are moving north rapidly and have been finicky.

The nighttime snapper fishing over the natural reefs has been particularly good. The snappers are eating chunks of ballyhoo, Spanish sardines, threadfin herring, and strips of mullet and squid. Anchoring in depths from 25 to 80 feet of water on the edge of a rocky bottom reef is your best at getting in the snapper bite. Expect mostly mangrove, yellowtail, and mangrove snappers.

If you have a boat that can be trailered and is less than 25 feet long you might want to take a ride down to Flamingo in Everglades National Park, where snook, redfish, tarpon, sea trout, sharks and tripletail have been biting.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.