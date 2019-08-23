A small dinner at Randazzo’s in honor of Barbara and Mike O’Brien to celebrate his retirement as Manager of the Key Biscayne Beach Club.

The Blanco family got together with Barbara and Mike to celebrate his well-deserved retirement.

My children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren always enjoyed seeing Mike at the Club in the morning.

For over two decades we all wanted to say good morning to Mike as we arrived at the Beach Club.

With Mike there, we all felt safe.

Mike and Barbara, enjoy your well-earned retirement.

Mike, we will miss you at the beach!

----The Blanco Family