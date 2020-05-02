After weeks of confinement and with a weekend forecast that features typical South Florida sun and warm breezes, many in Key Biscayne and the Miami metro area are looking longingly at the beaches.

While Miami-Dade County has loosened beach restrictions Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez on Friday warned that law enforcement was going to be watching closely that social distancing guidelines are followed. More than 600 warning tickets have already been issued in Miami Beach. Gimenez said violators face fines of up to $500.

In Key Biscayne, Crandon Park is open for some activities, but the beach remains closed. The state has decided to keep Bill Baggs State Park closed for the time being.

Quarantine fatigue has set throughout the country, and many are even protesting the continuation of orders that restrict access to the outdoor venues. Even so, government officials are also encouraging people to spend time outdoors as a way to immunize yourself against the virus.

“Exercise your immune system,”said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey on Thursday, urging city residents to “go outside and sunbathe.” He added, however, that people need to practice social distancing and wear face masks.

Saying “people have been cooped up.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that many state parks across the state will reopen Monday, May 4, as part of his first phase of reopening Florida after the coronavirus outbreak.

Reached by Islander News, Bill Baggs Park Manager Art Yerian said he has no idea when the state plans on putting Bill Baggs on the “open” list.

Florida received strong criticism for failing to prevent crowds of youths from gathering in Miami Beach and other cities during spring break, when the coronavirus was first noticed spreading out of control.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said it will be difficult to enforce social distancing rules on beaches since crowds are expected to be large.

Earlier this week in Volusia County, security patrols issued more than 1,200 warnings of violation of the rules when the only thing allowed there was personal exercise.

Beach tourism is vital to the economies of the coastal states. It is one of the few affordable ways for low-income residents to cool off as temperatures rise. But the beach is also where spreading contagion is easy, and where almost no one wants to wear a mask.

“It is going to be a beautiful weekend in Miami and we want our citizens to enjoy the outdoors,” Gimenez said Friday. “We are opening up outdoor spaces, but it is still up to the cities to decide whether or not to open their parks. I can tell you, though, that there will be zero tolerance if people are not social distancing or wearing masks. And boaters need to follow the same rules.”