Art After Dark introduces viewers to Vienna’s Golden Age via Zoom

Every Wednesday during September, people can learn about Vienna’s Golden Age.

The four virtual Zoom sessions cover Viennese cultural heritage, a period of prolific artistic growth in which the Vienna Secession and the Viennese Workshops were formed by artists, designers and architects.

With the wealth of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, a new breed of collectors emerged to support the incredible creativity of Vienna’s Golden Age.

The “Art After Dark” sessions are complementary to Key Biscayne residents. They are hosted by Armando Droulers and are presented by the ASK (Active Seniors on the Key) Club and the KB Community Center, in partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Miami.

The September sessions are:

September 9 - The Gallia Art Collection

September 16 - The Vienna Secession & Viennese Workshops

September 23 - Collecting Gustav Klimt

September 30 - Kurt Schwitters / Merz Pictures

The sessions are offered via Zoom.us, Meeting ID Meeting ID: 943 6104 5332.

All sessions start at 7 p.m. For more information, contact (786) 255-3601 or rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov

Click here for additional information.