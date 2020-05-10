As Florida starts to reopen, what can we learn from other countries’ post-shutdown-life?

From temperature checks before entering public places (Poland) to manicuring through a divider (Greece) parts of the world, which shut-down their economies before the US, open up to a much different way of life, according to an article published by cnet.com.

Since we first heard of reported cases in China late in 2019, the new coronavirus has spread rapidly around the world, and declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020.

According to a Wednesday article in US-TODAY, the World Health Organization confirmed that as of Wednesday May 6, only 16 countries had not reported any coronavirus cases.

While some countries are likely to not report any cases — such as isolated North Korea and war-torn Yemen and South Sudan — some countries could indeed have been spared of the pandemic which as of Saturday had infected over 4million people worldwide.

As we try to establish a new “post-pandemic-normal” there is a natural curiosity with what daily life could look like as Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade commence to reopen as early as May 18.

The article published Friday, takes us around the globe, highlighting 11-countries who are adopting different ways to open their economies while attempting to keep citizens safe.

What will we look like as we move to a #newnormal?