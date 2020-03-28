During the day, the number of Key Biscayne residents testing positive for the COVID19 virus. This as the City of Miami saw its number of cases rise to 539.

Out of the top 20 municipalities in the state with the most confirmed cases, 12 are the South Florida Tri County area (Dade / Broward / Palm Beach).

Friday, NPR (National Public Radio) published an article raising concerns of a possible second wave of cases in China. According to NPR, after reporting no new cases for a period of 5-days, Wuhan, China is seeing recovered Coronavirus Patients Test Negative ... Then Positive.

According to the NPR article, this suggests that the outbreak in Wuhan is not close to being over. Could this point to a second round of infection? According to NPR, “Virologists think it is unlikely that a COVID-19 patient could be re-infected so quickly after recovery but caution that it is too soon to know.”

Today, we also learned the identity of one of the COVID19 reported deaths in Miami-Dade. A statement released by Jackson Health System identified the deceased as Araceli Buendia Ilagan.

In part, the statement said: “Our Jackson Health System family is mourning the death of longtime Jackson nurse Araceli Buendia Ilagan, who recently died from complications of COVID-19. Araceli dedicated nearly 33 years of her life treating some of our most critically ill patients.”