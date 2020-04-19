Did you know that people with moderate to severe asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19? COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that can affect your nose, throat and lungs.

People with asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. The virus can cause an asthma attack and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology said asthma is an “underlying medical condition” that may be associated with more severe disease if an asthma patient is infected with COVID-19. This is especially true for patients who have poorly controlled moderate to severe asthma.

There’s a lot we still don’t know about COVID-19 and how it affects asthma patients.

Based on current data, asthma does not appear to increase the risk of acquiring COVID-19. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists “chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma” under groups at higher risk for severe illness if they get COVID-19. Therefore, it’s important to understand what “severe illness” means.

One complication from COVID-19 is acute respiratory distress syndrome, a severe lung disease that results from damage to the alveoli, the air sacs of the lungs. When COVID-19 patients require ventilators, it’s often for acute respiratory distress syndrome. We don’t know much about the risk factors for developing this syndrome, but there is no evidence that asthma is a risk factor for developing the syndrome if infected with COVID-19.

If you do start to display symptoms – most notably fever, a cough, and shortness of breath – the CDC recommends you immediately contact your healthcare provider.

It is important that all patients with asthma take their medications and keep their asthma under control. Make sure you have the longest supply of medication that their health insurance and finances will permit.

At the first onset of respiratory symptoms, asthma patients should follow their individualized asthma action plan. Their health care provider can determine if additional treatments are necessary.

Most importantly, patients should rigorously follow the social distancing recommendations. Stay home, avoid others, wash your hands. It is very difficult to get COVID-19 if you are not seeing others.

If a family member contracts COVID-19, he or she should isolate themselves per CDC recommendations. Those living with them should follow protocols for cleaning and avoiding infection. If family members develop symptoms, they should contact their health care provider.

During this stressful time, it’s natural to feel concerned or anxious. Strong emotions can trigger an asthma attack. Be kind to yourself. Take steps to cope with stress and anxiety. Take care of your body, connect with others, take breaks and seek help when needed.

