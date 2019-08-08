Welcome Back to School

Islander News is pleased to present the Back to School Edition in our print edition, including messages from area principals and key dates for the 2019-2020 academic year. Thank you to all the academic leaders who took time during this busy and exciting pre-fall beginning to share their warm words of welcome. In this post, we feature a message from K-8 Center Principal Silvia Tarafa.

We wish all area students and island families a safe, productive, healthy, and enjoyable school year!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome Message from Key Biscayne K-8

By Principal Silvia P. Tarafa

Welcome Back! We, at Key Biscayne K-8 Center hope you are enjoying your summer. We are thrilled to welcome all of you back to a new school year of learning and growing. We look forward to working with you and your children.

All signs point to another incredible and productive school year. Key Biscayne K-8 Center continues to be an “A” rated school. Our incredible staff is already planning and preparing for your child(ren). Our enthusiastic office team is registering new families, ordering needed materials and updating student files. Our hard working and conscientious custodians have spent the entire summer thoroughly cleaning the facility. And, our much-appreciated PTA is gearing up to welcome families, provide volunteer opportunities, and offer other exciting events and programs.

We will continue to focus on writing across the curriculum and implementing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) throughout all grade levels and disciplines. This year we will also look at the social-emotional needs of all our students by implementing a kindness theme for the school year.

The start of school is fast approaching. Below you will find important dates and information for the opening of school.

Dates:

August 5th PTA Online Store Opens. Visit their website at to purchase notebooks, recorders, PE uniforms, school t-shirts and more

August 12th-15th Post cards will be sent home with homeroom assignments

August 14th – 16th After School Care Registration- from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the elementary cafeteria

August 16th “Meet and Greet” for PreK and Kindergarten families from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM. PTA will also be selling notebooks, t-shirts and other school supplies from 12:00PM - 3:00 PM in the elementary cafeteria. That day, you can also pick-up any online orders you have purchased.

August 19th First Day of School**

August 30th Volunteer Breakfast at 8:45 AM in the Middle School Cafeteria

September 9th Open House and PTA General Meeting

Information:

*Visit the school’s website - there you will find important information regarding school calendar of events, summer reading, school supplies, registration, PTA and more.

**Reminder: parking will be difficult on the first day of school due to the volume of parents who accompany students to school. Please consider walking with your child(ren).

On behalf of the staff, thank you for entrusting your child(ren) to us. It is going to be a fantastic school year. Go Sharks!

Here are some additional dates for K-8 Center and Miami-Dade Public Schools

Teacher Planning Dates. September 30, October 9 and 25, November 4 and 27, April 10 and June 4

Recess days and Legal Holidays (no school). September 2 (Labor Day), November 11, November 28 and 29, Christmas and end of Year vacation, December 23 to January 3, 2020 , students back to school January 6, Jnuary 20, February 17, Spring Break March 23 to March 27, students back to school March 30, May 26.

Days in grading periods: Period 1 – 46 days, Period 2: 44 days, Period 3: 44 days and Period 4: 46 days.