Back to school, a challenge for parents: the children return to class, but still at home.

Versión en español

After extensive discussions and analysis, online classes finally started for for Miami-Dade County Public Schools Monday.

Students and parents reported challenges early in the day, mainly issues trying to log-in to the District's online environment, although by midday most students were able to start working.

Jonathan Mendez, an 11th grader at MAST said the interruptions and connectivity issues "were quite annoying," adding he did "enjoy meeting some of my new teachers and my classmates as well."

Mendez said that while he prefers brick and mortar to online, he thinks "a sufficient enough job was done to allow kids the opportunity to begin learning again."

Dade County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Florida, so in order to avoid the further spread of the contagion, the district is maintaining restrictions, and parents are the front line to helping their children are learning at home.

Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of MDCPS, detailed on Sunday how the school year is planned, and he said he hopes students will be able to return to school classrooms soon.

In a video message, Carvalho said he understands that virtual learning presents challenges for students and parents. “This year, things are a little different as a result of COVID-19,” he said.

Carvalho said that if the county continues to see a downward trend in positive cases, he hopes students will be able to return to in-person classes, perhaps in a few weeks.

“Once local conditions allow us to transition to the reopening Stage 2, those students whose families have chosen the option of going back to school for their first semester will return to district classrooms without missing a beat, and those who have chosen the online school, they will continue their courses uninterrupted,” he said.

For more information from Miami-Dade County Public Schools about the district and its plans for the school year, click here.