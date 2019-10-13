The Auguste family, Michele Estevez and Key Biscayne Community Foundation invite you to a Bahamian celebration night with music by the Junkanoos.

This is a double celebration / fundraiser both to officially welcome and support Key Biscayne’s adopted Bahamian Auguste family and celebrate their Key Biscayne hostess Michele Estevez’s birthday.

The Auguste family’s story of valor, faith and determination has been well documented. Come meet and officially welcome Erick Auguste, Elsie Bain and their children, Erynn (8) and Chloe (2), Key Biscayne’s adopted Bahamian family.

Donations to the family, or to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation will be accepted and encouraged. To RSVP text Michele at 305-733-7906 and see Michele at your arrival to register you as her guest.

Where: Novecento located at 620 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

When: Wednesday, October 16 between 6 and 11 p.m.