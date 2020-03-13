Seems like an hour does not pass in which we do not hear of an event being canceled or postponed due to Coronavirus precautions.

Of course, remaining safe is everyone’s priority At this stressful time, and we encourage all to be smart when going about your business — wash hands frequently, try not to touch your face, be careful to avoid people with cold symptoms, etc.

Here, we have compiled a guide to events and activities on the island and the Greater Miami area that have been canceled or postponed. It is always a good idea to check the event organizer’s website for the most information or details about ticket refunds.

On the Island

Miami Seaquarium is temporarily suspending operations

All senior and adult programming at the Key Biscayne Community Center from Friday (mar 13) up through the night of Thursday March 19 are canceled

All athletics events at the KB Community Center from Friday, March 13 through the night of Thursday March 19 are canceled

All CPR classes at the KB Fire Department

Key Biscayne Piano Festival / March 20 performance

Families In Paradise event - Key Biscayne

The Council Strategic Planning Retreat, Sunday, March 15

Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents Council annual dinner (Postponed)

Rotary of Key Biscayne Leadership

All Club eXpats events are canceled until further notice

Dranoff Piano Concert at St. Christopher's

Greater Miami area

Feast with the Beasts on March – Zoo Miami

Inter Miami inaugural soccer game

Miami Film Festival / all remaining showings

Miami-Dade County Youth Fair

All Miami Book Fair Events

All Major League Baseball spring training games and opening games

Florida Panthers hockey games

DisneyWorld Theme Parks in Orlando

Universal theme Park in Orlando

Miami Open Tennis Tournament

MDC Arts Live

All large American Airlines Arena events including Miami Heat games

MIA 5k Run

NASCAR Race

Diana Ross concert

Jazz in the Gardens @ Hard Rock Stadium

Miami International Map Fair

Bass Museum of Art

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

Jazz at Wolfson Presents with Violinist Sara Caswell

Winter Music Conference

Get Lost Miami Music Week

Miami Symphony Orchestra concerts on March 13th, 14th, 15th

LGBTQ+ Pride of the Americas

Miami Beach Pride

Miami Home Show, Mana Wynwood Convention Center

University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

ADL No Place for Hate student performances

22nd Annual ArtFest in Pembroke Pines

4th annual Doral Food & Wine Festival

2nd Annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival

RetroPop Con Miami

2020 statewide Holocaust Reflection Contest Event at Nova Southeastern University

The Greater Miami Symphonic’s Band “Spring Spectacular Concert

The 11th Annual Women of Influence Premier Cocktail & Charity

Palm Beach International Boat Show and Superyacht Show Palm Beach

Ultra Music Festival

Calle Ocho Music Festival

2020 Miami City Ballet Gala

2020 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in Miami (April 23) and the races in Fort Lauderdale, on April 2, and West Palm Beach, on April 15, have also been canceled.

Know of any other event or activity that has been canceled or postponed on the island or closed by? Let us know. Email editor@islandernews.com