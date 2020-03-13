Seems like an hour does not pass in which we do not hear of an event being canceled or postponed due to Coronavirus precautions.
Of course, remaining safe is everyone’s priority At this stressful time, and we encourage all to be smart when going about your business — wash hands frequently, try not to touch your face, be careful to avoid people with cold symptoms, etc.
Here, we have compiled a guide to events and activities on the island and the Greater Miami area that have been canceled or postponed. It is always a good idea to check the event organizer’s website for the most information or details about ticket refunds.
On the Island
- Miami Seaquarium is temporarily suspending operations
- All senior and adult programming at the Key Biscayne Community Center from Friday (mar 13) up through the night of Thursday March 19 are canceled
- All athletics events at the KB Community Center from Friday, March 13 through the night of Thursday March 19 are canceled
- All CPR classes at the KB Fire Department
- Key Biscayne Piano Festival / March 20 performance
- Families In Paradise event - Key Biscayne
- The Council Strategic Planning Retreat, Sunday, March 15
- Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents Council annual dinner (Postponed)
- Rotary of Key Biscayne Leadership
- All Club eXpats events are canceled until further notice
- Dranoff Piano Concert at St. Christopher's
Greater Miami area
- Feast with the Beasts on March – Zoo Miami
- Inter Miami inaugural soccer game
- Miami Film Festival / all remaining showings
- Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
- All Miami Book Fair Events
- All Major League Baseball spring training games and opening games
- Florida Panthers hockey games
- DisneyWorld Theme Parks in Orlando
- Universal theme Park in Orlando
- Miami Open Tennis Tournament
- MDC Arts Live
- All large American Airlines Arena events including Miami Heat games
- MIA 5k Run
- NASCAR Race
- Diana Ross concert
- Jazz in the Gardens @ Hard Rock Stadium
- Miami International Map Fair
- Bass Museum of Art
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival
- Jazz at Wolfson Presents with Violinist Sara Caswell
- Winter Music Conference
- Get Lost Miami Music Week
- Miami Symphony Orchestra concerts on March 13th, 14th, 15th
- LGBTQ+ Pride of the Americas
- Miami Beach Pride
- Miami Home Show, Mana Wynwood Convention Center
- University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony
- ADL No Place for Hate student performances
- 22nd Annual ArtFest in Pembroke Pines
- 4th annual Doral Food & Wine Festival
- 2nd Annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival
- RetroPop Con Miami
- 2020 statewide Holocaust Reflection Contest Event at Nova Southeastern University
- The Greater Miami Symphonic’s Band “Spring Spectacular Concert
- The 11th Annual Women of Influence Premier Cocktail & Charity
- Palm Beach International Boat Show and Superyacht Show Palm Beach
- Ultra Music Festival
- Calle Ocho Music Festival
- 2020 Miami City Ballet Gala
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in Miami (April 23) and the races in Fort Lauderdale, on April 2, and West Palm Beach, on April 15, have also been canceled.
Know of any other event or activity that has been canceled or postponed on the island or closed by? Let us know. Email editor@islandernews.com