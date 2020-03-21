Set aside 5 p.m. Sunday for a special musical event on a computer or cell phone near you: A PIANO FLASH MOB!

With anxiety and stress at a heightened level due to the coronavirus, Amarylli Fridegotto felt it was time for a reprieve. So, she thought, what better way to provide this than through beautiful music?''

So Fridegotto, founder and director of the Key Biscayne Piano Academy, is inviting all her students to participate in a piano flash mob event, using the video conferencing program Zoom. This way, all students -- as well as interested residents -- can participate or tune in, while still practicing social distancing.

“I think that this had the potential of providing residents who are cooped up at home with a moment of positivity during the pandemic,” Fridegotto told the Islander News.

Fridegotto, a native of Italy who still has family there, said the catastrophic situation in Italy gives her even more motivation to do something special for Key Biscayne residents. She hopes this cultural program will become a regular Sunday evening event, one that can expand to include other musical disciplines and artists.

Fridegotto has invited Italian Virtuoso Francesco Libetta to be part of the digital Flash Mob. Libetta is considered the “Pianist of the Impossible” and has also performed at the Key Biscayne Piano Festival. His presence will provide a rare opportunity for piano students to perform with a renowned maestro.

The PIANO FLASH MOB will be at 5 p.m. Sunday. To join in, log into Zoom a few minutes earlier to work through any potential glitches and be ready to enjoy the performance. Here’s how:

Go to www.zoom.us and create an account. It’s free. Then follow this link for the flash mob concert.The Meeting ID is 522 117 958

Topic: #KeyBiscayneSpreadsMusicNoGerms

Link url: https://zoom.us/j/522117958.