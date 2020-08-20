Carlos Augusto Chujfi Escobar died on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2020 from Covid-19.

He was 58.

Chujfi earned his master’s in business administration and a system-engineer degree from Universidad EAFIT in Medellin, Colombia. Most recently, he was a director of sales and technical services at Cricon International Business, a supplier and solutions providers for information technology and broadcast media. He held the position for six years.

The Key Biscayne resident is survived by his wife Maria del Pilar Arbelaez de Chujfi and their two young children.

A GoFundMe, an online fundraising platform, has been set up to help his family financially during this difficult time. With a goal of $40,000, the KB community and beyond has donated nearly $30,000 at the time of this writing.

“Our community has lost a great neighbor, father, husband, loved by all, part of the MAST Academy family as well, said Jennifer Brooks, in an email to the Islander News. Brooks is a longtime family friend and her children went to school with Chujfi’s at MAST and is organizing the fundraiser.

A date for Carlos Chujfi’s wake and mass is yet to be determined. In the meantime, friends and families can donate funds in support of his family by clicking here.