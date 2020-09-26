Benefits of undergrounding discussed during 4th and final GO bond hearing

Sea level rise and current high tide flooding on Key Biscayne, as well as the possible impact of hurricanes, has made undergrounding utilities an integral part of resilience planning included in the $100 million General Obligation bond referendum on Nov. 3.

Exactly what the streets impacted by undergrounding will look like after the work --- possibly following the “complete streets” concept – was spelled out Thursday evening during the final virtual town hall on GO bonds put on by the Key Biscayne Village staff.

Whether or not the referendum is passed Nov. 3, enabling the village council to use GO bonds as a future financing method, most residents agree something must be done to prepare for the rising sea level.

Village Public Works Director Jake Ozyman said statistics show there was a four-inch rise from 2000 to 2017, and projections show that -- if nothing is done to curtail it -- the rise will be nine inches by 2025, 17 inches by 2040, and 31 inches by 2060.

Ozyman pointed out several locations in the village, including parking garages and residential areas, where high tide flooding occurs regularly. “If we do nothing, we could lose our entire shoreline and there will be no beach to enjoy,” said Ozyman, who also heads Building, Planning and Zoning for the village.

Utility undergrounding has been a council planning topic since 2017. It is expected that undergrounding could reduce power outages during hurricanes by 80 percent, Ozyman said. However, doing the work would impact neighborhoods during construction with outages harder to diagnose and longer to repair, he said.

Village Manager Andrea Agha focused on the process of “buttoning up” the streets after the work, referring to utilities under the raised streets, along with permeable surfaces, special lighting, sidewalks, bike lanes and bioswales to help with storm water percolation.

Many aspects of “complete streets” can be funded with GO bonds, Agha said. However, none of that money can be allocated for beautification and other work considered non-essential for resiliency.

“It’s a great opportunity to really think realistically about the impact of the projects on the quality of life,’’ she said.

As for the future of undergrounding and the “complete streets” effort, Agha said if residents have priorities for possible GO bonds financing they should tell council members, who set village policies.

“If our residents want to move forward they should talk to council members. Once we (village staff) get the green light we would be able to deliver,’’ she said.

The four GO bond town halls and other meetings are available on the Website VKBresilience.org with other information on keybiscayne.fl.gov.