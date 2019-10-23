Eminent local resident, grandmother of NFL star, hits London for game
Betty Sime Conroy, a longtime Key Biscayne resident, former Village council member and one of five people who were part of the original Village of Key Biscayne Charter Committee, recently travelled to London to visit her grandson, NFL superstar Christian McCafferty.
In addition to family time, Betty saw Christian’s team, the Carolina Panthers, beat Tampa 37-26. Christian scored two touchdowns amid chants of “MVP, MVP” from the Panthers cheering section.