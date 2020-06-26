In an interview Thursday with KDKA Pittsburgh's Ken Rice, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said he would make mask-wearing mandatory if he were in charge of handling the coronavirus pandemic, as cases surge around the country.

Biden stated he would do everything possible “to make it required that people had to wear masks in public.” Coronavirus cases rose by 39,818 Thursday across the nation, the worst day since the outbreak began the U.S.

“The one thing that we know, these masks make a gigantic difference,” Biden said, adding “I would insist that everybody in public be wearing that mask, anyone to reopen would have to make sure they walked into a business that had masks.”