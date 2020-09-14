The Key Biscayne Police Department Friday identified the three “bad guys” responsible for removing Biden signs from yards throughout the island last week.

As reported previously reported surveillance video captured individuals running out of a golf cart and removing Joe Biden for President yard signs.

KB Police Department Charles Press said three juveniles were identified and the department was taking “official action” and was working with parents of the three families of the juveniles involved.

“We take the protection of private property seriously,” said Press, adding that they three perpetrators were being issued “juvenile citations and referrals.”

Press said he was “very proud of the detectives who swiftly moved to solve the case.”