Bollywood-themed fundraiser on tap for Big Brothers Big Sisters

The seventh annual fundraising event for the Lori Brener Scholarship Fund, which benefits students of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Coral Gables Country Club.

The Bollywood-themed celebration will indulge guests with an authentic Indian buffet dinner and other gourmet delights, cocktails, dancing, and a performance by Making Moves Universal Dance Company, under the direction of Dr. Niraj Mehta.

Throughout the night, guests will be able to purchase from a luxurious Indian Bazaar, featuring saris, jeweled boxes, silk pashminas and exquisite jewelry. Vinesh Kumar Mashesiwori donated a traditional Bazu diamond and silver bracelet, valued at $4,000, for an exquisite raffle prize.

Norma Jean Abraham, a longtime BBBS supporter, will be honored for her years of service and dedication to the mentoring and education program.

Chairing this year’s event is Ana Maria Rodriguez, with Miriam Salazar and Sonia Gibson serving as co-chairs. Ana Maria, Pilar Rodriguez, and Oscar Rodriguez recently hosted a kickoff party for the fundraiser at Grand Bay. Ana Maria, is a resident of Grand Bay in Key Biscayne and an executive in the family business which she runs with her brother, Arena Capital Holdings. She is also a member of the Miracle Society of Big Brothers Big Sisters and is a member of the young leadership of the Chapman Homeless Center.

“As a longtime supporter and volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, the Lori Brener Fund Scholarship is dedicated to helping children realize their dreams of higher education,” said Gale Nelson, CEO/President of BBBS Miami. “Lori Brener’s legacy lives on through this meaningful event.”

Tickets are $190 through March 1, and $220 after. For information, contact Louise Strano-Cashin, (305) 644-7064 or Lstrano-cashin@bbbsmiami.org

Special thanks also go to Arena Capitol, Kauffman Rossin, Risk Strategies Company and Amazon Printers.

All proceeds will fund scholarships for the organization’s Littles. The evening is made possible by the efforts of The Lori Brener Scholarship Fund Committee.

For additional information about Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit them online.