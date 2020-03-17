Bill Baggs adjusted hours

While all Florida State Parks remain, parks like Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, are changing day-use visitation hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, DEP is cancelling all events, activities, special event reservations, pavilion rentals and camping reservations at Florida State Parks for the next 60 days. This includes closures of in-park restaurants like Boaters Grill and Lighthouse Café.

For parks with overnight camping, DEP will honor existing reservations beginning Wednesday, March 18. They advise visitors to arrive prior to 5 p.m. on March 18, to secure their reservation. After Wednesday, all reservations moving forward will be cancelled and refunded. Beginning Friday, March 20, campgrounds and all overnight accommodations will be fully closed.