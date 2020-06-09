Versión en español

“Just received confirmation that we will be open tomorrow.” (Wednesday, June 10), Art Yerian, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park manager said Wednesday in an email to Islander News.

In an earlier conversation, Yerian mentioned he was “working” the state to let them open, concurrent with the reopening of the Key Biscayne beaches on Wednesday, June 10.

The park will operate its regular hours; 8 a.m. to sundown.

Bill Baggs was originally scheduled to reopen Monday, June 1, but that opening was delayed to comply with Miami-Dade County’s order to close when a curfew was implemented because of the civil unrest and demonstrations due to the events that transpired in Minneapolis.

The park will open with restrictions. Lot "A" will be closed and park will operate at 50% capacity. Once 500 cars are admitted, the park will close for the day.

Reina Gonzalez also confirmed via text to Islander News that both Boaters Grill and Lighthouse Café would be opening Wednesday as well. Both will open at 11 a,m. Wednesday, confirmed Reina.