Bishop joins in on St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea celebration

On Sunday, Oct. 20, St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea conducted their annual schools celebration in which teachers were commissioned, affirming faith and hope for a successful new year of Montessori education.

Bishop Peter Eaton of the Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Floridavisited for the ceremony, which also featured musical performances by the church and school choirs, and a praise band.

Eaton also toured the new elementary school building on the southeast side of the Harbor Drive property. Once completed, the building will house a state of the art educational facility, with modern designed open class spaces. For more information or to tour the School, call (305) 361-5080 or check online buy clicking here.