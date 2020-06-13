Dear Sir:

I truly believe that BLM (Black Lives Matter) and that there is police brutality against African Americans and Latinos in some areas of the USA. However, Key Biscayne police have always acted in a proper manner and have always been respectful to all his residents and visitors.

If people want to demonstrate against these issues, they must go to the proper places to do that, not in Key Biscayne. We are a unique, peaceful community that respects all of our members and visitors. I don’t think it is acceptable to use little kids on an issue that involves violence. Kids must stay on the side of these issues.

I do respect freedom of speech and freedom to protest. However, Key Biscayne is not the proper venue. You could actually see that yesterday when only maybe 20 adults showed up at Harbour and Crandon for this infamous protest about an issue that does not apply to our community.

With respect,

Luis A Noboa