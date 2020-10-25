Blue moon will add to 2020 Halloween Spookiness

Halloween will definitely be different on the island in 2020, with no Haunted Hike, house parties and no official Trick-or-Treating event allowed due to the pandemic. Well, the night of October 31 will also feature a different or typical moon… but rather Halloween will feature a blue moon.

On Halloween, the night will feature a spectacle that has not occurred in nearly two decades. This according to the website AccuWeather.

The article explains that a blue moon does not appear blue in color, but rather the nickname given to the second full moon in a calendar month. “However, the moon can take on different colors such as orange and red when it is near the horizon, similar to how the sky can turn vibrant colors when the sun is near the horizon.”

AccuWeather says this year’s Halloween blue moon is being touted as a rare celestial event by some, leaving people to wonder how uncommon this event is compared to a typical blue moon.

For the entire article and tips to enjoy the blue moon event, click here.