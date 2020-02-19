Versión en español

The Miami International Boat Show, the largest nautical and accessory industry show in the world, closed its doors on Presidents Day after what organizers claim was a successful show. This marked the fifth consecutive show at the historic maritime stadium in Miami on Virginia Key.

The massive event has become for Key Biscayne the biggest event of the year in terms of the influx of visitors who can reach the island. It is also one of the biggest exhibition opportunities for the Village after the Miami Open departed to Hard Rock Stadium in 2018.

When the show opened on Feb. 13, Key Biscayne residents were mainly concerned with traffic and the blockage that could occur on the only access road for the island. However, no major complications were observed in the traffic patterns, beyond congestion at peak times.

Key Biscayne residents attending the show were able to do it with a free shuttle from The Ritz hotel every hour, or by bicycle, with an exclusive valet for cyclists.

The Boat Show is recognized as one of the largest and most popular boat shows in the world. This year, the show presented a series of improvements, from new transportation offerings, more exhibitors and even new entertainment options and food spaces. There were more boats to navigate and more exposure in the water; with a total of 4 miles of marinas installed where some 700 ships were exhibited in the water. In all, some 1,300 boats were exhibited throughout the three days.

The organization arranged more taxis, and met demand for easier access and exit from the exhibits attendees by providing dozens of buses that circulated at all times. As for parking options, around 10,000 sites were available for attendees in downtown Miami, with access to water taxis and buses.

Looking ahead, the 2021 boat show will be the 80th anniversary of the event.