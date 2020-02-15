Boat Show director, Larry Berrman, addresses traffic concerns

IN. How is the show dealing with traffic issues so the people of Key Biscayne can get in and out of the Village without problems?

LWB. The Miami International Boat Show invests $1.7 million in a comprehensive transportation plan so guests can get to and from the show as easily as possible and take advantage of the show’s free water taxi and shuttle buses. Options include: multiple park-and-ride locations, free water taxi and shuttle bus services, and easy-to-navigate public transportation options. During the 2019 Show, approximately 40,000 people used our free water taxis and shuttle buses, helping eliminate a significant number of cars from Rickenbacker Causeway and proving that these modes of transportation to the show are being embraced by show goers. In fact, we now offer a special shuttle bus route from The Ritz Carlton, Key Biscayne, to help more local residents enjoy the Show. The shuttle offers hourly service which will drop-off and pick-up residents at the main entrance of the Boat Show.

Transportation is one of our main priorities and every year we enhance the transportation plan. We work with the city of Miami, the police department and the Village of Key Biscayne as it’s a top priority for our show to be a good neighbor and do everything in our power to mitigate congestion. With these improvements we would urge residents to not travel at peak commute times and note the show hours are from 10a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday – Sunday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday.

We also make concerted efforts to get more people to take the free water taxi and shuttle bus options available from downtown Miami.