After months of waiting for a report on the boat show and an update on attendance figures, revenues, and the drastic increase in set up and break down from 21 to 73 days, the Virginia Key Advisory

Board was once again stood up.

Mark Burns, lease manager at the city of Miami department of real estate and asset management, was scheduled to give the long overdue update on June 25. However, immediately upon commencement of the meeting it was announced that neither Burns, nor anyone else from the city, would be giving an update and that it would have to occur at some future date.

VKAB members expressed frustration at the last-minute cancellation.

In attendance for the update was Key Biscayne council member Luis Lauredo. He told the VKAB that he had come to thank them for their hard work and help in dealing with Ultra, in a new beginning of cooperation rather than litigation. He emphasized the importance of the city of Miami and the Village of Key Biscayne to work together on items like Ultra and the boat show.

But Lauredo said he also came to get the “long overdue update on the boat show. I am disappointed in the last minute cancellation, which was not very professional,” said Lauredo.

Assistant city manager, Joe Napoli, immediately responded that he “did not appreciate Mr. Lauredo’s comments that the cancellation was unprofessional.”

Lauredo said immediately after the meeting that last minute cancellations like this were “inconsiderate and inefficient.”