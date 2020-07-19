Classes help ensure that safety rules when boating on Biscayne Bay waters

Summer boating season is now in full swing under the watchful eye of law enforcement officials hoping the expected record number of boaters follow safety guidelines offered in virtual classes by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members.

Unfortunately, not all will follow the rules, with tragic results. Boaters who haven’t had proper instruction don’t know the rules in a crisis situation. State statistics show 80 percent of boat operators involved in a fatal accident had no formal boater education.

“The waterways are increasingly busy, and there are an increasing number of boaters of all ages going out on the water,” Hortensia Sampedro, of Miami, past Commodore of the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, said.

Attending boat safety classes is critical, she said, because they “offer hands-on knowledge. The value you add is you get to interact virtually with the instructors.’’

Sampedro serves as an instructor, as well as a member of search-and-rescue teams in times of emergencies.

“Awareness” is Sampedro’s top safety theme -- whether it be of the weather, of the other boaters, of your guests on board, of safety equipment, or of the rules of the road.

In addition to being trained and remaining aware, she said there are two other key considerations: use of life-preservers and assigning someone as a lookout on the boat.

As for speeding, the cause of many accidents, she said: “Boats don’t have brakes. We stress, especially in our local waters, which have a lot of people in them, to drive at a speed which is commensurate with your ability to turn to avoid a collision.”

According to recently released 2019 statistics, Miami-Dade County was second for boating accidents for all Florida counties. There were a total of 679 boat accidents in Florida in 2019, including 62 deaths in 2019, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The numbers are high because waterways are busier than ever before. Florida had 961,266 registered vessels last year -- more than any other state in the US -- up from 918,256 in 2018.

One positive FWC statistic: Miami-Dade County had more Boating Safety Education Identification cards issued than in any other county in the state. In 2019, there were 3,382 local cards issued after boaters completed their virtual coursework.

The training is required to operate a boat by anyone born on or after January 1, 1988, but it is appropriate to boaters of all ages. Statistics show that boat operators most likely to be involved in an accident are middle-age or older males with boating experience but no formal training.

Henry Cespedes, a longtime USCGA instructor now responsible for all Boating Safety Education virtual courses in Miami-Dade County, is not shocked by that statistic.

“I have been doing this for a long time. My opinion is that the statistics simply reflect who has the most disposable income. Owning a boat is not a necessity, it is a luxury,’’ he said.

And with that luxury comes responsibility, said Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press.

Currently the waters around Key Biscayne have become relatively calm, he said. As long as the COVID emergency remains, nobody is allowed in the flats or tie up.

“There’s still a lot of boating going on. We concern ourselves with people getting kooky on the water and doing dumb things,” Press said. “Our biggest problem is people boating under the influence. Its people drinking and creating not only collisions but unsafe swimming conditions,’’ he said.

Boating requires common sense and looking out for others, Press said. “It’s really that simple and that safe,” he said.

For information on the free boating safety classes offered by the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, call (305) 519-4610 or visit their Website