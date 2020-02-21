The bodies of two women were recovered from a submerged blue Mercedes-Benz in the Government Cut shipping channel after falling off the Fisher Island Ferry at about 4 pm. Tuesday.

The women were identified by Miami-Dade police as Emma Afr, 63, from Miami, and 75-year-old Viviane Brahms from Harrison, New York.

“Divers located the car, submerged in Government Cut,” said Alvaro Zabaleta, police spokesman. “ The vehicle was taken out of the water, and investigators found two dead women in it.”

Divers from the Miami-Dade County Rescue Department found two deceased women on Tuesday, February 18 at night, after a car fell into the sea, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the car was pulled from about 50 feet of water several hours after falling from the ferry, The Pelican.

It is not known what caused the car to fall from the vessel.

The ferry service transports people and cars from a stand near the Coast Guard Service station on the MacArthur viaduct. The ferry crosses the Government Cut channel to the exclusive island of Fisher Island.

The ferries are open on front and back, with a chain strung along the openings to block people and cars from the edge. The US Coast Guard is leading the investigation into the incident, with assistance from other area public safety agencies.

According to WSVN-TV News, Afra lived on exclusive Fisher Island and was well-known for her philanthropic work and in the Miami social scene.